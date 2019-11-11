Junior claims almighty hat-trick for Harwood

BOWLING HERO: Lachie 'Fred' James after taking a hat-trick for Harwood under-12 Blue at Maclean on Saturday.

LCCA JUNIORS: Lower Clarence junior cricket is in full swing and the stars of the future are looking as bright as ever after a budding young talent took a hat-trick on Saturday.

A member of the second- placed Harwood Blue under-12 side, Lachie "Fred” James turned it on against Maclean United at Barry Watts Oval with the three-ball blitz.

The two-wicket win puts his side into second on table behind Harwood Gold who are undefeated this season after four games.

Harwood's domination continues in the under-14 competition, with Harwood Blue undefeated at the top ahead of Harwood Gold, who have won one and lost one.

The under-17s ladder is the same, with Harwood's Blue and Gold sides ahead of Tucabia-Copmanhurst, Maclean United and Woodford Island Warriors.