Junior cricket aims to ease pressure on volunteers

ONLINE CATCHES ON: Clarence River juniors are set to benefit from a switch to the digital world after the association's annual general meeting earlier this week. Bill North

CRICKET: Clarence River Junior Cricket Association is aiming to put the power back in the hands of the volunteers as they implement ways to ease the pressure on the lifeblood of the sport's grassroots.

The association announced at it's Annual General Meeting this week that it will be one of four regions across NSW to adopt Cricket NSW' insurance capitation pilot program.

The program will introduce a form of electronic registration for junior players, with the process taken out of the hands of clubs into the online sphere.

It will allow parents to easily register and pay fees, which can be broken down into quarterly payments for the season, with the click of a button.

It has been a process already introduced by many local sports across the Clarence Valley, and Clarence River junior cricket conference administrator Janet Grieve, said it was time cricket caught up.

"Initial registration will capture insurance and administration fees all in that one payment,” she said.

"It cuts down administration time for club secretaries and registrars and eases the burden on our game's volunteers,” she said.

"We want to make it easier for people to volunteer, because we value their time.”

The association also discussed a push to score junior cricket on mobile devices direct to the MyCricket program to also cut down on added volunteer pressures.

The association discussed the potential of digital scoring training sessions, but Grieve admitted the idea was only in early days.

Most of the association's executive stood again for election with Brendan Palmer taking the reins as president for his second season.

Female cricketing star Amy Riddell will stand again as secretary, while Adam Brown will act as treasurer.

Only the role of vice-president has remained unfilled but Grieve hoped there would be a person elected to the role in time for the association's next meeting on September 12.