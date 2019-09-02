Junior cricket sign-ups in the Clarence Valley now open

UP TO THE CREASE: Westlawn junior Jack Stackman during a night cricket clash earlier this year.

UP TO THE CREASE: Westlawn junior Jack Stackman during a night cricket clash earlier this year. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Australia's favourite summer sport has opened registrations for another season and the Clarence River Junior Cricket Association is hoping for another big year of sign-ups.

Cricket NSW is accepting junior player registrations in under-10s, to be played on Saturday mornings; under-12s, to be played on Friday afternoons; under-14s, on Thursday afternoons; and under-17 that will also be played on Friday afternoons and might involve travel.

Cricket NSW also stated recently that there have been some issues over registration.

"On July 1 of this year, online registration via playcricket.com.au became a compulsory requirement for all junior players,” Cricket NSW said in an updated email.

"We acknowledge that some administrators and volunteers have experienced frustration with a number of teething issues that have been the result of the introduction of new functionality in MyCricket,” it was stated in the email.

Make sure you get in and sign up for the action at playcricket.com.au.