Grafton junior golfer Willow Harris (right) along with NCAS teammates Isaac Outridge and Emily Martin. Contributed
Golf

Junior golfers show their skills as a team

1st Jun 2018 5:00 AM

GOLF: Grafton Golf Club junior Willow Harris stood tall last weekend as North Coast Academy of Sport was on the winning side of the first ever match-play between all regional sport academies.

A program between the NSW Regional Academies of Sport, Jack Newton Junior Golf and NSW Government Office of Sport, the President's Cup-style event pitted a Northern team up against a Southern Academies team.

The three-day event held over at Riverside Oaks Golf Club saw NCAS athletes Harris and Isaac Outridge of Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club lead their Northern teammates to a nail-biter victory of 12.5 - 11.5.

With the results coming down to the last putt of the Sunday the whole competition was anyone's game.

NCAS sport programs manager D'Arcy Van den Bossch said the match-play offered a new and exciting avenue for junior golfers to ply their skills and work as a team.

'The match play format of the North v South Cup gives our regional athletes the opportunity to compete as a team in an otherwise predominantly individual sport,” she said.

"This certainly adds to the dynamics of the competition with tonnes of high fives and camaraderie going around.”

