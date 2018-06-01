Junior golfers show their skills as a team

Grafton junior golfer Willow Harris (right) along with NCAS teammates Isaac Outridge and Emily Martin.

Grafton junior golfer Willow Harris (right) along with NCAS teammates Isaac Outridge and Emily Martin. Contributed

GOLF: Grafton Golf Club junior Willow Harris stood tall last weekend as North Coast Academy of Sport was on the winning side of the first ever match-play between all regional sport academies.

A program between the NSW Regional Academies of Sport, Jack Newton Junior Golf and NSW Government Office of Sport, the President's Cup-style event pitted a Northern team up against a Southern Academies team.

The three-day event held over at Riverside Oaks Golf Club saw NCAS athletes Harris and Isaac Outridge of Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club lead their Northern teammates to a nail-biter victory of 12.5 - 11.5.

With the results coming down to the last putt of the Sunday the whole competition was anyone's game.

NCAS sport programs manager D'Arcy Van den Bossch said the match-play offered a new and exciting avenue for junior golfers to ply their skills and work as a team.

'The match play format of the North v South Cup gives our regional athletes the opportunity to compete as a team in an otherwise predominantly individual sport,” she said.

"This certainly adds to the dynamics of the competition with tonnes of high fives and camaraderie going around.”