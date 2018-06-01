Junior golfers show their skills as a team
GOLF: Grafton Golf Club junior Willow Harris stood tall last weekend as North Coast Academy of Sport was on the winning side of the first ever match-play between all regional sport academies.
A program between the NSW Regional Academies of Sport, Jack Newton Junior Golf and NSW Government Office of Sport, the President's Cup-style event pitted a Northern team up against a Southern Academies team.
The three-day event held over at Riverside Oaks Golf Club saw NCAS athletes Harris and Isaac Outridge of Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club lead their Northern teammates to a nail-biter victory of 12.5 - 11.5.
With the results coming down to the last putt of the Sunday the whole competition was anyone's game.
NCAS sport programs manager D'Arcy Van den Bossch said the match-play offered a new and exciting avenue for junior golfers to ply their skills and work as a team.
'The match play format of the North v South Cup gives our regional athletes the opportunity to compete as a team in an otherwise predominantly individual sport,” she said.
"This certainly adds to the dynamics of the competition with tonnes of high fives and camaraderie going around.”