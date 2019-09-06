Menu
PRESSURE: Action from the 2018 Under 11 grand final between Sailors Kookaburras and Royals Rockers during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.
Hockey

JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Bears and Royals get ready to rumble

Mitchell Keenan
by
6th Sep 2019 6:29 PM
HOCKEY: The first boys final of the day will take place between two very well matched teams in the under-11 competition and the big dance should deliver as they go to battle tomorrow.

Royals Rockers u11 boys.
Royals Rockers u11 boys. Cayla Sippel

The under-11s Grand Final is being played between the teams that finished first and second on the eight-team ladder.

Royals Rockers will be looking to secure the Major Premiership after winning the Minor Premiership, but it will not be easy against City Bears.

The major semi-final was decided by a penalty shoot-out, after the match ended 2-2, with Royals winning 5-4.

Both teams have improved their basics this season, and have some very talented players. This should be a fine exhibition of the future of Grafton hockey.

Matthew Lobsey, Royals coach.

City Bears Cromack Transport u11s.
City Bears Cromack Transport u11s. Cayla Sippel

The Bears under-11s season has been really good with a mixture of new and old faces, but they all gel well.

Games against Royals have been tough all season.

They have a very good side but believe we can match them after going down in the major semi-final unfortunately on run-ins after a 2-2 draw at full time.

The key?

Just putting into play what we have been over at training.

Hugh Cameron, Bears coach.

