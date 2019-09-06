JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Bears and Royals get ready to rumble

PRESSURE: Action from the 2018 Under 11 grand final between Sailors Kookaburras and Royals Rockers during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

HOCKEY: The first boys final of the day will take place between two very well matched teams in the under-11 competition and the big dance should deliver as they go to battle tomorrow.

Royals Rockers u11 boys. Cayla Sippel

The under-11s Grand Final is being played between the teams that finished first and second on the eight-team ladder.

Royals Rockers will be looking to secure the Major Premiership after winning the Minor Premiership, but it will not be easy against City Bears.

The major semi-final was decided by a penalty shoot-out, after the match ended 2-2, with Royals winning 5-4.

Both teams have improved their basics this season, and have some very talented players. This should be a fine exhibition of the future of Grafton hockey.

Matthew Lobsey, Royals coach.

City Bears Cromack Transport u11s. Cayla Sippel

The Bears under-11s season has been really good with a mixture of new and old faces, but they all gel well.

Games against Royals have been tough all season.

They have a very good side but believe we can match them after going down in the major semi-final unfortunately on run-ins after a 2-2 draw at full time.

The key?

Just putting into play what we have been over at training.

Hugh Cameron, Bears coach.