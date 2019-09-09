JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Comets crash Sailors' division 1 party

GIRLS DIVISION 1 GRAND FINAL: The division one Grafton Hockey Association junior girls grand final followed on from two added-time thrillers on Sunday.

The clash between McAuley Comets and Sailors ESPresso was won in similar fashion.

McAuley coach Cayla Sippel was as nervous as anyone as the girls stepped up to take penalties but she believed the victory was deserved for her side.

"It was hard not to pull my hair out in the dugout, I was shaking,” Sippel said.

"We weren't victorious against them all season so it just felt like we were building towards this point and I'm really thrilled that we went in there and took it home.”

The Comets have had a solid season and Sippel said it was only a matter of time before the side started to come together to full effect.

"The girls just continued to improve more and more as a team, each game you could just see their improvement and the way they were working together,” she said.

"A lot of these girls play together in two teams, in junior division one and in third grade seniors where I coach them as well so they've come together really well as a team. Hopefully they can continue to develop together as they move up through the ranks.”

Sippel would have avoided the dreaded penalty shoot out if she could have but some clever thinking during training may have just been the catalyst for the calm nature of her side in the decider.

"We obviously didn't want it to go to penalties but we practised and it paid off in the end,” she said.