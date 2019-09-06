JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Cubs and Rainbows go head to head

BATTLING AWAY: Action from the 2018 Div 3 grand final between SGPS Cubs and GPS Rainbows during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

BATTLING AWAY: Action from the 2018 Div 3 grand final between SGPS Cubs and GPS Rainbows during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex. Shirleyanne Blanchard

HOCKEY: South Cubs and GPS Rainbows will be first on field tomorrow for the girls division 3 grand final and it's set to be a great opener to the day with a rematch of last years title battle.

South Cubs division 3 side. Cayla Sippel

Cubs have had a strong season this year and have finished off well, booking a spot in the 2019 grand final.

They should provide a good test for GPS Rainbows.

GPS Rainbows division 3 side. Cayla Sippel

GPS Rainbows have had a good year this year and remain undefeated going into the grand final. They have played well as a team throughout the year gaining the minor premiership and face a good team in South Cubs which should provide an interesting end to the season.

Kate Carlton.