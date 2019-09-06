Menu
MAKING SPACE: Elliott Speed with no room to move on the baseline during the 2018 Grafton Hockey Association Under-16 grand final at Brent Livermore Field.
Hockey

JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Kookaburras out to sink Sailors

Mitchell Keenan
by
6th Sep 2019 6:53 PM
HOCKEY: In a competition with just eight points separating first and fifth place on the ladder the under-16s this year has been full of excitement and rightful grand finalists Sailors Grafton Air and Barbs Kookaburras will play off for the premiership tomorrow.

Sailors Grafton Air under-16 side.
Sailors Grafton Air Air under-16s are gearing up for an exciting grand final against Barbs this Saturday afternoon, After completing the regular season as minor premiers the team will look to finish of the season on a winning note.

This team with no top age players in it this season has shown that with outstanding teamwork and effort across the park you can take the fight to the top teams.

We are looking for another tough fight this weekend against a formidable Barbs team.

A special thanks go out to our young goalkeeper who has stepped up from U13'S after the regular GK broke his ankle earlier in the year.

It will be a great day at the Grafton Hockey complex Saturday with Sailors hockey Club having teams playing in 4 of the 6 grand finals with teams also competing in under-13s boys, Division 1 and Division 2 girls.

Get down there and support the players and the young umpires stepping up to umpire the most important games of the season for them as well.

Darryl Clark, Sailors coach.

Barbs Kookaburras under-16 side.
Not much to say apart from games against these guys have been tough all year.

Barbs have been in my eyes the big improvers this year and that comes down to good leadership from the senior players and our younger kids keen to learn and improve.

The season started fairly slow for us with only one win in our first five games but the kids have improved every week and it was good to see them finish second.

We will be the underdogs going in tomorrow but if the kids play like I believe they can hopefully we can get the chocolates. But it will just depend on who is the better side on the day.

Damien Winters, Barbs Coach.

barbs kookaburras clarence hockey junior hockey finals sailors grafton air
Grafton Daily Examiner

