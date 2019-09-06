JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Sailors and McAuley square up

SKILLS: Action from the 2018 Div 1 grand final between Sailors ESP and GPS Chicks with Sticks during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

HOCKEY: Sailors ESPresso have been solid at the top of the girls division 1 competition all year after suffering just one loss btu McAuley Comets will be out to make it a second in tomorrows grand final showdown.

Sailors ESPresso division 1. Cayla Sippel

The teams last encounter had McAuley scoring first, putting Sailors on the back foot playing catch up.

Sailors went on the game 3-1, but won't want to start the game this way again.

They have great attacking power with Jessica Sear, Alice Hughes and Lillian Patterson, fed through their midfield players Mia Hayne, Sophie Hinterholzl, Jess Marsh, Shani Firth and Grace Milligan.

This game will be a great show for our young female talent.

Sailors have been the inform team all year, only losing one game.

But McAuley is improving with every game and will prove a great challenge on Saturday, with their last few encounters being very close.

Angela Hinterholzl, Sailors coach.

McAuley Comets division 1. Cayla Sippel

McAuley Comets have continued to build throughout the season, improving and growing as a side with each game.

While the girls have not yet been triumphant over the strong Sailors outfit, with each meeting between the two teams, McAuley continues to poise a tougher threat for the Minor Premiers.

Cayla Sippel McAuley Coach.

The division 1 junior girls final will take place at 11.45am tomorrow on Brent Livermore Field.