JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Sailors and Ninjas prepare for battle
HOCKEY: The girls division 2 final tomorrow promises to be another solid competition with league leaders GPS Ninjas emerging this year as a real threat but Sailors Thunder will be out to make a statement after playing in last years final.
GPS Ninjas have had a successful season this year, coming away with 11 wins and three losses going into the grand final as minor premiers.
They will face a strong sailors team in Sailors Thunder. It will be great to see two young teams battle it out in the grand final.
Kate Carlton, GPS.
Sailors Thunder are a young team playing with a lot of heart.
They have proven they belong among the top teams in division 2 and will not lie down in the grand final.
The game will be played from 10.30am on Brent Livermore Field.