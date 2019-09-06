JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Sailors and Ninjas prepare for battle

DEDICATION: Action from the 2018 Div 2 final between Sailors Lightning and Sailors Thunder during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

DEDICATION: Action from the 2018 Div 2 final between Sailors Lightning and Sailors Thunder during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex. Shirleyanne Blanchard

HOCKEY: The girls division 2 final tomorrow promises to be another solid competition with league leaders GPS Ninjas emerging this year as a real threat but Sailors Thunder will be out to make a statement after playing in last years final.

GPS Ninjas division 2 side. Cayla Sippel

GPS Ninjas have had a successful season this year, coming away with 11 wins and three losses going into the grand final as minor premiers.

They will face a strong sailors team in Sailors Thunder. It will be great to see two young teams battle it out in the grand final.

Kate Carlton, GPS.

Sailors Thunder division 2 side. Cayla Sippel

Sailors Thunder are a young team playing with a lot of heart.

They have proven they belong among the top teams in division 2 and will not lie down in the grand final.

The game will be played from 10.30am on Brent Livermore Field.