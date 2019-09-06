JUNIOR HOCKEY FINALS: Underdog Bears up for Sailors test

TUSSLE: Action from the 2018 Under-13 grand final between Sailors Allstars and Royals Rangers during the Grafton Hockey Association junior grand final day at Clarence Valley Regional Hockey Complex.

HOCKEY: The under-13 boys junior hockey season was all but over when City Bears B&S Kitchens came into the finals on the bottom of the table but a dream run has put them through to the grand final against minor premiers Sailors Allstars.

Sailors Allstars under-13 side. Cayla Sippel

Sailors have been the benchmark side all year with nine wins and five draws to go with a single loss for 2019.

Just pipping Royals Rangers to the top of the ladder, Sailors are poised to bring the heat against City Bears but their opponents will be full of optimism tomorrow.

City Bears B&S Kitchens under-13 side. Cayla Sippel

Bears will start the under-13s grand final this Saturday as the definite underdogs.

Coming from the fourth spot, Bears became premiership contenders after a very close game against Royals last week.

After two sessions of extra time, the final came down to penalty shoot outs.

Bears keeper Kael Cook was outstanding defending the shootouts with super striker Charlie Nilon scoring the winning shot.

They enter the grand final on a high after a winless season, but excellent teamwork and team spirit when it counts in finals, have seen them proud to run on as grand finalists on Saturday.

Benjamin Crispin, Bears coach.

The under-13 boys grand final will take place on Brent Livermore Field at 2.15pm tomorrow.