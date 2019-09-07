JUNIOR HOCKEY: Goals galore to round off grand final day
HOCKEY: The girls started the day with some very exciting games for the Grafton Hockey Association's junior grand final day and that excitement continued into the under-11s, under-13s and under-16s with some surprising results.
Under-11s
The first of the second group of games today took place between Royals Rockers and City Bears and it was a close contest that went 3-0 in Bears' favour after a strong start to the game.
Two early goals to Charlie Rouse and one to Zahlee Kilduff was enough to put the skilful Rockers away.
Under-13s
In the most magical final run in recent years, City Bears B&S Kitchens came from a winless regular season to storm their way into the finals and finish major premiers with a 2-1 win over minor premiers Sailors Allstars.
Full report to come.
Under-16s
The under-16 grand final was the highest scoring encounter of the day with an end score of 5-1 going the way of Sailors Grafton Air over the Barbs Kookaburras.
Full report to come.