JUNIOR HOCKEY: Goals galore to round off grand final day

Mitchell Keenan

HOCKEY: The girls started the day with some very exciting games for the Grafton Hockey Association's junior grand final day and that excitement continued into the under-11s, under-13s and under-16s with some surprising results.

Under-11s

Mitchell Keenan

The first of the second group of games today took place between Royals Rockers and City Bears and it was a close contest that went 3-0 in Bears' favour after a strong start to the game.

Two early goals to Charlie Rouse and one to Zahlee Kilduff was enough to put the skilful Rockers away.

Under-13s

Mitchell Keenan

In the most magical final run in recent years, City Bears B&S Kitchens came from a winless regular season to storm their way into the finals and finish major premiers with a 2-1 win over minor premiers Sailors Allstars.

Full report to come.

Under-16s

Mitchell Keenan

The under-16 grand final was the highest scoring encounter of the day with an end score of 5-1 going the way of Sailors Grafton Air over the Barbs Kookaburras.

Full report to come.