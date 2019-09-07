Menu
ON THE RUN: Barbs Kookaburras Josie Green wriggles away from the Sailors Grafton Air defence in the GHA under-16 grand final.
ON THE RUN: Barbs Kookaburras Josie Green wriggles away from the Sailors Grafton Air defence in the GHA under-16 grand final.
Hockey

JUNIOR HOCKEY: Goals galore to round off grand final day

Mitchell Keenan
by
7th Sep 2019 6:05 PM
HOCKEY: The girls started the day with some very exciting games for the Grafton Hockey Association's junior grand final day and that excitement continued into the under-11s, under-13s and under-16s with some surprising results.

Under-11s

SKILLS: A Royals Rockers player tries to get away from his City Bears Cromack Transport opponent in the under-11 GHA grand final.
SKILLS: A Royals Rockers player tries to get away from his City Bears Cromack Transport opponent in the under-11 GHA grand final.

The first of the second group of games today took place between Royals Rockers and City Bears and it was a close contest that went 3-0 in Bears' favour after a strong start to the game.

Two early goals to Charlie Rouse and one to Zahlee Kilduff was enough to put the skilful Rockers away.

Under-13s

City Bears B&S Kitchens after winning the under-13 Grafton Hockey Association final against Sailors Allstars.
City Bears B&S Kitchens after winning the under-13 Grafton Hockey Association final against Sailors Allstars.

In the most magical final run in recent years, City Bears B&S Kitchens came from a winless regular season to storm their way into the finals and finish major premiers with a 2-1 win over minor premiers Sailors Allstars.

Full report to come.

Under-16s

GIVING CHASE: Reece Winters of Barbs Kookaburras (right) chases Sailors Grafton Air's Laura Hennesey in the 2019 under-16 GHA grand final.
GIVING CHASE: Reece Winters of Barbs Kookaburras (right) chases Sailors Grafton Air's Laura Hennesey in the 2019 under-16 GHA grand final.

The under-16 grand final was the highest scoring encounter of the day with an end score of 5-1 going the way of Sailors Grafton Air over the Barbs Kookaburras.

Full report to come.

