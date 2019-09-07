Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACE OFF: McAuley Comets and Sailors ESPresso line up before the 2019 division 1 girls grand final.
FACE OFF: McAuley Comets and Sailors ESPresso line up before the 2019 division 1 girls grand final. Mitchell Keenan
Hockey

JUNIOR HOCKEY: Three grand final thrillers for junior girls

Mitchell Keenan
by
7th Sep 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Grafton junior hockey grand final day got off to an exciting start with a close opening match ending in a penalty shoot-out followed by two more thrillers at Brent Livermore Field today.

DIVISION 3

The opening match of the day took place between South Cubs and GPS Rainbows and the battle that unfolded was of epic proportions.

The two sides toughed it out and as the game ended 2-2, it was headed for penalties and GPS stepped up to the plate to take the shoot-out and claim the major premiership.

DIVISION 2

UNSTOPPABLE: Sailors Thunder forward Malie Gilbert was on fire in the division 2 girls grand final against GPS Ninjas..
UNSTOPPABLE: Sailors Thunder forward Malie Gilbert was on fire in the division 2 girls grand final against GPS Ninjas.. Mitchell Keenan

The division 2 girls final was another tense affair, with Sailors Thunder taking on GPS Ninjas in what proved to be a seven-goal thriller with an extra time decider the difference in the 4-3 Sailors win.

Full match report to follow.

DIVISION 1

In the final junior girls game of the day McAuley Comets stepped up to challenge minor premiers Sailors ESPresso and the tussle between the sides was nothing short of a nail biter with the Comets eventually winning 3-2 on penalties.

Full match report to follow.

STRONG DEFENCE: MccAuley Comets star Kaydence Kilduff lays a tackle on her Sailors ESPresso opponent during the 2019 division 1 girls grand final.
STRONG DEFENCE: MccAuley Comets star Kaydence Kilduff lays a tackle on her Sailors ESPresso opponent during the 2019 division 1 girls grand final. Mitchell Keenan

Full gallery of junior hockey grand final day still to come!

clarence hockey grafton hockey association grand finals
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LIVE COVERAGE: AFL North Coast Grand Final Day 2019

    premium_icon LIVE COVERAGE: AFL North Coast Grand Final Day 2019

    News LIVE coverage of all the AFL North Coast senior Grand Finals from C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

    Volunteering has never been so easy at Rebound 2460

    premium_icon Volunteering has never been so easy at Rebound 2460

    News New youth services makes volunteering so easy.

    Where is the welcome mat for school cricketers?

    premium_icon Where is the welcome mat for school cricketers?

    Cricket Magnitude of CHS tournament lost on council

    Don't make plans after sentencing date, warns magistrate

    premium_icon Don't make plans after sentencing date, warns magistrate

    Crime Driver caught driving disqualified twice in 10 minutes