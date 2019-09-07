JUNIOR HOCKEY: Three grand final thrillers for junior girls

FACE OFF: McAuley Comets and Sailors ESPresso line up before the 2019 division 1 girls grand final.

FACE OFF: McAuley Comets and Sailors ESPresso line up before the 2019 division 1 girls grand final. Mitchell Keenan

HOCKEY: Grafton junior hockey grand final day got off to an exciting start with a close opening match ending in a penalty shoot-out followed by two more thrillers at Brent Livermore Field today.

DIVISION 3

The opening match of the day took place between South Cubs and GPS Rainbows and the battle that unfolded was of epic proportions.

The two sides toughed it out and as the game ended 2-2, it was headed for penalties and GPS stepped up to the plate to take the shoot-out and claim the major premiership.

DIVISION 2

UNSTOPPABLE: Sailors Thunder forward Malie Gilbert was on fire in the division 2 girls grand final against GPS Ninjas.. Mitchell Keenan

The division 2 girls final was another tense affair, with Sailors Thunder taking on GPS Ninjas in what proved to be a seven-goal thriller with an extra time decider the difference in the 4-3 Sailors win.

DIVISION 1

In the final junior girls game of the day McAuley Comets stepped up to challenge minor premiers Sailors ESPresso and the tussle between the sides was nothing short of a nail biter with the Comets eventually winning 3-2 on penalties.

STRONG DEFENCE: MccAuley Comets star Kaydence Kilduff lays a tackle on her Sailors ESPresso opponent during the 2019 division 1 girls grand final. Mitchell Keenan

Full gallery of junior hockey grand final day still to come!