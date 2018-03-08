Junior Jacaranda Queen quest a boost for confidence

NOMINATE NOW: Madison Nicholl, Tahlia O'Hara and Junior Jacaranda Queen Holly Blundell loved running for Junior Jacaranda Queen in 2017.

NOMINATE NOW: Madison Nicholl, Tahlia O'Hara and Junior Jacaranda Queen Holly Blundell loved running for Junior Jacaranda Queen in 2017. Caitlan Charles

IF YOU want to make friends, have a wonderful time and learn how to speak in front of people, running for Junior Jacaranda Queen might be the best thing you ever do.

Junior Jacaranda Queen for 2017, Holly Blundell, said she loved every minute of it.

"My favourite part of running was meeting all the new people and having such great friends along the way

and experiencing the Jacaranda Festival from a new perspective,”

she said.

"It was so good, the whole experience was amazing, I want to do it again, but obviously I can't.”

Running for Junior Jacaranda

Queen was only one of the great things about being involved in

the festival, Holly said.

"I'd say just go for it, try it and you'll have heaps of fun with all the activities, the ball, crowning and dressing up,” she said.

She's already planning to run for Jacaranda Queen when she can.

Tahlia O'Hara said one of her favourite parts of the festival was Jacaranda Thursday, meeting lots

of people and learning valuable

life lessons.

Madison Nicholl said before running for Junior Jacaranda Queen she was much more shy but the festival helped her gain confidence.

Nominate for Junior Jacaranda Queen at www.jacarandafestival.com