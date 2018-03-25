Junior league Cups come touch down in Grafton

TIGHT TUSSLE: Cooper Many will play in the Laurie Daley Cup for the Northern Rivers Marlins at Frank McGuren Field today.

Cooper Many will play in the Laurie Daley Cup for the Northern Rivers Marlins at Frank McGuren Field today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Top-quality bush footy will come to Grafton when the fifth and final round of the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups kick off.

The newly formed Northern Rivers Marlins will host Greater Northern Tigers at Frank McGuren Field in both the Under 16s and Under 18s formats today, with matches live streamed on the internet.

While there are no Grafton Ghosts or South Grafton Rebels players in the Marlins make-up, it will act as a home game for Lower Clarence Magpies players Cooper Many and Tom Simpson (Laurie Daley Cup) and Ethan Foster and Pat O'Mahony (Andrew Johns Cup).

Grafton Ghosts Under 18s coach Shaun Davison mentors the Marlins Andrew Johns Cup side, and after coming off a strong win against Central Coast Roosters last week is confident heading into the final round.

"We have won two and lost one this season, as have the Tigers, which means this weekend's game will decide which team progresses to the semi-finals (after Easter),” Davison said.

"We trained really well on Wednesday, we have analysed the way the Tigers play their game, and I think it really suits our team's defensive structures.”

The Marlins were unbelievable without the football at Wyong last weekend, completing only nine sets from 23 but still coming away with the two points.

"Our defensive effort was enormous,” Davison said.

"We are looking for the same effort this weekend, and to just improve our control on the footy.”

Country Rugby League is encouraging the local community to head to the games, with proceeds from the gate going to the Mayoral Appeal Fund for the Tathra bushfire victims and recovery efforts.

Davison said the competition provided spectators with elite junior football, and was worth the price of admission.

"It is a massive thing for these kids to be selected in the squads,” he said.

"Both Cups are set up as an elite pathway for local juniors and they deserve to be watched and supported by the community.”

Grafton Ghosts Under 18s stars Ben Liyou and Jake Martin and former South Grafton Rebels junior Lewis Cooper were named to play for the North Coast Dolphins Laurie Daley Cup side against Newcastle Knights Development Squad but the match was postponed due to wet weather.

The CRL has rescheduled the match for Wingham Sports Ground to Good Friday.