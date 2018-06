Maclean High's Jake Leonard was one of their best in the under-14s during the opening round of the Max Godbee Memorial Daily Examiner Shield rugby league challenge at McKittrick Park.

THE Daily Examiner Shield scheduled for tonight has been postponed.

With heavy rain overnight, the decision was made on the basis of the wet weather and ground concerns at McKittrick Park.

The finals will be run on a later date which is yet to be confirmed.