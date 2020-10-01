Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Grafton Ghosts under-13 celebrate a Group 1 Junior Rugby League grand final victory after a 32-22 win over the Ballina Seagulls. Photo: Amy Hodge
Grafton Ghosts under-13 celebrate a Group 1 Junior Rugby League grand final victory after a 32-22 win over the Ballina Seagulls. Photo: Amy Hodge
Rugby League

Junior rugby league teams celebrate grand final glory

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER going through a coronavirus pandemic break, and resuming under tight restrictions, it was a wonder junior rugby league managed to finish the season at all.

For three Clarence teams though, the hurdles and challenges made grand final victory all the more sweeter.

The Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League Club and Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League Club both had two teams reach the grand finals of the Group 1 Junior Rugby League competition, with the Magpies enjoying two wins and the Ghosts taking out one title.

The Clarence Coast Magpies earned victory in both the under-14 and under-16 age groups, continuing a strong run of form for both age groups.

For the under-14 side this year was the fifth year the age group had reached the grand final, and the fourth time they were crowned premiers after winning the under-10, under-11 and under-12 grand finals.

With the running behind them the Magpies soared to a 30-16 win over the Grafton Ghosts.

The Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League under-14 team have continued their junior league dynasty, claiming another grand final win over Grafton.
The Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League under-14 team have continued their junior league dynasty, claiming another grand final win over Grafton.

The under-16 clash was a rematch from last year’s grand final that saw the Magpies get the better of their Ballina Seagulls rivals.

Magpies club secretary Kerry Lee said the success of the two teams was a testament to their dedication and effort despite the adversity and challenges of the season.

“Group 1 managed the best they could to get the competition running this year and each week every team had to play it by ear whether we would be playing or not depending on the health regulations so I think the success has been a credit to the players and their coaches and all the volunteers,” she said.

Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League under-16 defeated Ballina Seagulls to take out their grand final over the weekend.
Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League under-16 defeated Ballina Seagulls to take out their grand final over the weekend.

“For a lot of the kids it’s all about having fun with their mates. We’ve been lucky to have some development clinics and skill clinics with NRL development officers and while some kids focus on the competition for a lot of them it’s about the fun and fitness of the sport.

“This season certainly hasn’t been easy but to win these grand finals with all these challenges it means a lot and they all should be very proud.”

The Grafton Ghosts juniors didn’t finish the grand final day at Kyogle without a victory with their under-13 side claiming a 32-22 win over the Ballina Seagulls.

Beah Hartman scoring a well deserved try for the Grafton Ghosts under-13 in their 32-22 grand final win over the Ballina Seagulls. Photo: Amy Hodge
Beah Hartman scoring a well deserved try for the Grafton Ghosts under-13 in their 32-22 grand final win over the Ballina Seagulls. Photo: Amy Hodge
clarence league grafton ghosts lower clarence magpies
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four plucked from water as boat overturns on Yamba bar

        Premium Content Four plucked from water as boat overturns on Yamba bar

        News *SEE PICTURE* Incident occurs as danger of water highlighted in a tragic day for coastal areas across state

        GROWING CONCERN: Karen’s new career rebuilding the area

        Premium Content GROWING CONCERN: Karen’s new career rebuilding the area

        Environment After a struggle with MS caused her to end her 30-year career, Grafton woman took...

        IN COURT: 27 people appearing in Maclean criminal court

        Premium Content IN COURT: 27 people appearing in Maclean criminal court

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Maclean district court today

        Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 1, 2020

        News Today's local fuel, weather, funeral, and other notices in one place