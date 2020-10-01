Junior rugby league teams celebrate grand final glory

AFTER going through a coronavirus pandemic break, and resuming under tight restrictions, it was a wonder junior rugby league managed to finish the season at all.

For three Clarence teams though, the hurdles and challenges made grand final victory all the more sweeter.

The Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League Club and Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League Club both had two teams reach the grand finals of the Group 1 Junior Rugby League competition, with the Magpies enjoying two wins and the Ghosts taking out one title.

The Clarence Coast Magpies earned victory in both the under-14 and under-16 age groups, continuing a strong run of form for both age groups.

For the under-14 side this year was the fifth year the age group had reached the grand final, and the fourth time they were crowned premiers after winning the under-10, under-11 and under-12 grand finals.

With the running behind them the Magpies soared to a 30-16 win over the Grafton Ghosts.

The Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League under-14 team have continued their junior league dynasty, claiming another grand final win over Grafton.

The under-16 clash was a rematch from last year’s grand final that saw the Magpies get the better of their Ballina Seagulls rivals.

Magpies club secretary Kerry Lee said the success of the two teams was a testament to their dedication and effort despite the adversity and challenges of the season.

“Group 1 managed the best they could to get the competition running this year and each week every team had to play it by ear whether we would be playing or not depending on the health regulations so I think the success has been a credit to the players and their coaches and all the volunteers,” she said.

Clarence Coast Magpies Junior Rugby League under-16 defeated Ballina Seagulls to take out their grand final over the weekend.

“For a lot of the kids it’s all about having fun with their mates. We’ve been lucky to have some development clinics and skill clinics with NRL development officers and while some kids focus on the competition for a lot of them it’s about the fun and fitness of the sport.

“This season certainly hasn’t been easy but to win these grand finals with all these challenges it means a lot and they all should be very proud.”

The Grafton Ghosts juniors didn’t finish the grand final day at Kyogle without a victory with their under-13 side claiming a 32-22 win over the Ballina Seagulls.