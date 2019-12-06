Junior sedans headline stacked Grafton Speedway

SPEEDWAY: After a false start to the season, Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is eager to get back on track with a huge night set to get the engines revving tomorrow.

The night will be bolstered by the running of the NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title, which was cancelled last year due to inclement weather.

“To say that the drivers are looking forward to contesting this Saturday night’s event would be a massive understatement,” Redline Media content manager Ally Stoyel said.

The Corbett family will be well represented, with brothers Chris and Dale joined by Dale’s wife Tia in the Sportsman.

Grafton’s own father and daughter duo of Andrew and Taylah Firth, with Taylah also driving a Sportsman, will be hoping to use their track knowledge to come out on top in their Queensland registered cars.

Leading the charge for the juniors will be Queenslander Braith Hogan, who made a name for himself on the national scene by placing runner-up in both the National and Queensland Titles.

“Looking to go one better in the NSW Title during what is his final season in junior sedans, the Rockhampton-based racer will be tough to beat,” Stoyel said.

Two sets of sibling pairings will be looking to take the fight to Hogan, including Brims brothers Hayden and Zac from Tweed Heads, who are the sons of three-time NSW Super Sedan Champion Wayne Brims.

Joining them will be the Santin duo of Jaiden and Sophie from Lismore, whose dad is V8 Dirt Modified and Wingless Sprint racer Mick Santin.

Goulburn’s Charlotte Fouracre will be hoping for a pleasing result, as will Lismore’s Jacob Waller, while Rhys Meakins will be the flying the flag as the lone driver from Victoria.

The rest of the Queensland contingent will consist of Kurtis Peall, Bodhi Russ, Braydon Storer, Chloe Lebeter, Jayden Hancock and JJ Hamilton.

“Not only will spectators be treated to some fierce racing as the youngsters battle it out for the state’s top prize, the highly competitive and entertaining V8 Dirt Modifieds will also be in attendance,” Stoyel said.

Phil McNamara will no doubt deliver a strong performance, along with Queenslanders Trevor Wiley and Sam Bruggy alongside New South Welshmen Marley Weller, Geff Rose and Brayd Stephenson.

Rounding out the Sportsman field will be Zak Blanch, Ash Hall, Tony Dunn and Kaleb Webb.

Completing the support program will be Street Stocks, Production Sedans, Queensland Stock Cars and an action-packed trailer derby to close proceedings.

Track entry prices are as follows: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under-12) free.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

