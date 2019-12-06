Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTION: Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title contender Braith Hogan. Photo: Ally Stoyel
ACTION: Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title contender Braith Hogan. Photo: Ally Stoyel
Motor Sports

Junior sedans headline stacked Grafton Speedway

Ally Stoyel, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: After a false start to the season, Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is eager to get back on track with a huge night set to get the engines revving tomorrow.

The night will be bolstered by the running of the NSW SSA Junior Sedan Title, which was cancelled last year due to inclement weather.

“To say that the drivers are looking forward to contesting this Saturday night’s event would be a massive understatement,” Redline Media content manager Ally Stoyel said.

The Corbett family will be well represented, with brothers Chris and Dale joined by Dale’s wife Tia in the Sportsman.

Grafton’s own father and daughter duo of Andrew and Taylah Firth, with Taylah also driving a Sportsman, will be hoping to use their track knowledge to come out on top in their Queensland registered cars.

Leading the charge for the juniors will be Queenslander Braith Hogan, who made a name for himself on the national scene by placing runner-up in both the National and Queensland Titles.

“Looking to go one better in the NSW Title during what is his final season in junior sedans, the Rockhampton-based racer will be tough to beat,” Stoyel said.

Two sets of sibling pairings will be looking to take the fight to Hogan, including Brims brothers Hayden and Zac from Tweed Heads, who are the sons of three-time NSW Super Sedan Champion Wayne Brims.

Joining them will be the Santin duo of Jaiden and Sophie from Lismore, whose dad is V8 Dirt Modified and Wingless Sprint racer Mick Santin.

Goulburn’s Charlotte Fouracre will be hoping for a pleasing result, as will Lismore’s Jacob Waller, while Rhys Meakins will be the flying the flag as the lone driver from Victoria.

The rest of the Queensland contingent will consist of Kurtis Peall, Bodhi Russ, Braydon Storer, Chloe Lebeter, Jayden Hancock and JJ Hamilton.

“Not only will spectators be treated to some fierce racing as the youngsters battle it out for the state’s top prize, the highly competitive and entertaining V8 Dirt Modifieds will also be in attendance,” Stoyel said.

Phil McNamara will no doubt deliver a strong performance, along with Queenslanders Trevor Wiley and Sam Bruggy alongside New South Welshmen Marley Weller, Geff Rose and Brayd Stephenson.

Rounding out the Sportsman field will be Zak Blanch, Ash Hall, Tony Dunn and Kaleb Webb.

Completing the support program will be Street Stocks, Production Sedans, Queensland Stock Cars and an action-packed trailer derby to close proceedings.

Track entry prices are as follows: family (two adults and two high school aged children) $65, adults $25, pensioners (age and TPI) $20, high school children (with card) $15, and children (under-12) free.

Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway is located at the Grafton Showground on Prince Street in Grafton, NSW.

Grafton Speedway would like to thank Hession’s Auto Parts for their support throughout the 2019-20 season. To find out more about their products, contact them on 0266 423 085 or visit their website at hessionsautoparts.com.au.

For more information, contact Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway Promotions Manager Troy Saville on 0455 948 802. You can also visit their website graftonspeedway.com.au or find them on Facebook by searching Grafton Speedway.

More Stories

andrew firth braith hogan clarence motor sports grafton speedway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tears shed as Grafton jail staff confront job losses

        premium_icon Tears shed as Grafton jail staff confront job losses

        News Jail staff at Grafton fear they will either lose their jobs or be forced to leave the area when the old Grafton jail closes.

        POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #14-11

        premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley’s most influential people #14-11

        News We’re almost to the top 10. Find out who made their way onto the list today

        McAuley students on the job to find the right fit

        McAuley students on the job to find the right fit

        Careers Aspiring journalist Mason Dawson has been doing work experience at The Daily...

        • 6th Dec 2019 12:12 PM
        SCHOOLS HUB: The Clarence's top performing NAPLAN schools

        premium_icon SCHOOLS HUB: The Clarence's top performing NAPLAN schools

        Education Find out who our top performers in NAPLAN over the last five years in NewsCorp's...