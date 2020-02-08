Junior showgirls step up to zone

OUR top junior showgirls will represent the area in Lismore tonight in the Zone 1 Junior Showgirl zone titles.

Grafton junior showgirl Aimee Unit said she was excited to compete for the title, and wasn’t daunted that at 15 years old she was competing against older girls.

“It never really dawned on me, I’m just excited,” she said.

Ms Unit said that she was proud to represent the show society, and had enjoyed a recent fundraiser and visit to Rappville after the fires where they spent a day in the village.

As for the show, Ms Unitt said she got a lot of confidence from her experience, with her own skills in public speaking improving.

“It gave us a lot of experience for things we’re going to need later in life, which was really good,” she said.

Ms Unitt has previous participated in local shows as a horse rider, and entering artwork and said she found the vegetable exhibits one of the more interesting last year.

“I’ve never seen so many vegetables of different shapes and sizes in one place,” she laughed.

Representing the Maclean Show society, Hayley Johnson of Gulmarrad said she wanted to do Maclean and the show society proud.

Representing the Maclean Show society, Hayley Johnson of Gulmarrad said she wanted to do Maclean and the show society proud.

“It's just going to be a great opportunity to be around people that have the same passions as me, and who want to give back to the community as well,” she said.

“I’ve always been involved in the show since as long as I can remember. my grandad is a life member … and it’s always been a big part of my family.”

Ms Johnson said that getting down into the ring and sashing the cattle and horse exhibits showed her a new side that she hadn’t been up to close before for the show, but admitted to a perennial favourite.

“The rides are pretty tops,” she laughed.

Both women said the experience had steeled their resolve to take part in the senior showgirl competition in the future, with Ms Johnson having a plan all mapped out.

“I think for this year I just want to be able to hand over my title to the next junior, and mentor the girls who are going for it this year,’ she said.

“Then most definitely next year I’ll be going for it. You have my word on that.”