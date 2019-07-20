Junior surfers not done yet as state titles roll into Coffs

BACK IN THE WAVES: Angourie Dakoda Walters at the Skullcandy OZ Grom Open in Lennox Head on Sunday.

SURFING: In the wake of the Skullcandy Oz Grom Junior Titles in Lennox Head this week, Clarence surfers returned to southern waters for the Woolworths NSW Junior Titles in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

Over 250 competitors from around the state have travelled to Coffs Harbour for the event that will go through the weekend and finish on Thursday July 25.

Junior surfers will be vying for an NSW Junior Title and in turn, earn their position into the upcoming 2019 Australian Junior Surfing Titles, which will take place in Western Australia at the end of the year.

All qualifiers for the event were determined by eight individual regional titles, which took place up and down the NSW coastline earlier in 2019.

Coffs Harbour City Council's Mayor Denise Knight was elated that the region would continue to build on its long and rich history of hosting junior surfing events.

"I'm thrilled that Coffs Harbour will again be hosting the Woolworths NSW Junior State Titles later this year. An event like this further strengthens our great relationship with Surfing NSW, and the event itself is a brilliant way to encourage and support youth participation in sports,” Knight said.

"As a destination, I know the local tourism sector will look forward to welcoming competitors and their families from all over the state to enjoy the beautiful Coffs Coast."

Surfing NSW CEO Luke Madden was also excited for the event and the talent travelling to the region for another year.

"The Woolworths NSW Junior Titles pres. by Ocean and Earth is one of the most fiercely contested events on our calendar with competitors hungry to gain themselves an NSW Title in a region that consistently delivers decent surf and has a variety of quality breaks for whatever Mother Nature dishes up,” Madden said.

The last two days of the event will comprise of the NSW School Surfing Titles as 2019 will be the ninth year Surfing NSW will combine the NSW School Surfing Titles into the event.