Junior Tigers taste grand final glory twice

AUSSIE RULES: The Grafton Tigers Junior AFL club had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Sunday afternoon, when their youth girls and under-15s finished their undefeated seasons with grand final wins.

Taking the field at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the girls opened the account for the Tigers with a hard-fought 7.2 (44)-2.5 (17) win over the Bellingen Bulldogs.

The under-15s put previous disappointment behind them later that afternoon in a re-match of last year's grand final with a dominant 8.12 (60)-1.6 (12) display against Sawtell Toormina Saints.

The trophy cupboard at the Tigers' clubhouse will be full to the bream, with Tigers juniors claiming best on field and league best and fairest in both age divisions.

For the youth girls, Mackenzie Bagnall was awarded best on ground and the league best and fairest award while Emily Goodall was runner up in the competition's best and fairest.

In the under-15s division Mikey Luxton also took out the double with best on ground and best and fairest with Jye Boehme taking out the runner-up award.

For the youth girls, the win saw them wrap up a grand final victory that was three years in the making, having previously lost their past two attempts at the flag.

LONG TIME COMING: Grafton Tigers finally tasted premiership success in the youth girls competition at the third attempt when a first half blitz set up the win over Bellingen Bulldogs. Contributed

Youth girls coach Chris Leslie said he was confident the girls could get the job done against the Bulldogs.

"Even when they were warming up, I knew that wanted it,” he said.

"They came out nice and strong and played hard and thoroughly deserved the win. Everyone had an outstanding game, from the backs right through the field to the forwards, everyone was outstanding.”

The Tigers kicked the only two goals of the first quarter, then added two more in the second term. Bellingen opened their account late in the quarter to settle the nerves, but a three goal third quarter by the Tigers virtually iced the match. The Bellingen girls dug deep in the final stanza to outscore their more experienced rivals but the Tigers' lead proved insurmountable.

Not to be outdone, the Tigers under-15s avenged last year's grand final defeat against Sawtell Toormina Saints.

Grafton started the match in perfect fashion with a four goal opening quarter to hold a 29 point lead at the first break. Sawtell changed things around at the first break and were able to limit the Tigers to just two goals in the second term, but couldn't find a target up front to convert positive build up play.

The second half turned into an extremely tight contest between two well matched teams with neither able to blow the game apart. Grafton slightly shaded the second half, with two goals to the Saints' one to turn the tables on their opponents from last year's Grand Final.

Tigers juniors president Wayne Phillips said the two grand final wins were a thrill for the club.

"We started the juniors in 2011 so this has been nine seasons in the making,” he said.

"These two teams have had the perfect season and everyone is excited for the future. I couldn't be happier and prouder of all the kids and everyone involved in getting the teams there, it's good to finally see some of our kids get the success they well and truly deserve.”