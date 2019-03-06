Junior triathlete's steep rise to success

CLIMBING THE LADDER: Clarence Valley Triathlon Club athlete Jay Adams at a training camp in the snowy mountains based at Jindabyne.

Bill North

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Jay Adams has been the golden child of Clarence Valley Traithlon Club since he was seven. Now, aged 15, he has started to make the big boys take notice.

On February 10, the determined teenager lined up for the 30th Annual Coastline Credit Union Trial Bay Triathlon. He has previously won his age category every year he has competed at the South West Rocks event, but this time he stepped up from Enticer (250m swim, 10km rde, 2km run) to Sprint distance (500m swim, 23km ride, 6km run) to compete against open competition for the first time.

While he couldn't match the stoic efforts of fellow club member and professional triathlete Lindsey Wall, who won by more than a minute in 1:06.09, Adams finished ninth out of 284 finishers in a time of 1:17.52 to secure his first top ten overall finish at a major event.

Furthermore, he held off the fast finishing Fletcher Pearce (1:17.54) and Luke Temple (1:17.55) to finish second in the male 14-19 division beind Michael Ylinen (1:13.31), who was third overall.

Adams backed his form up at the NSW All Schools Triathlon Championships at Penrith Regatta Centre in Sydney last Thursday, where the Maclean High Year 10 student took out a silver medal in the NSW Combined High Schools division and seventh overall out of a field of 117.

His seventh placing puts him as first reserve for the NSW side to compete at Australian All Schools Championships in Mooloolaba later this month.

Adams is a member of the NSW Development Squad's Under-16 Talent Indentification Program, and trains at both club and state level under the watchful eye of his dad, elite Yamba based coach Darren Adams.

"He does work hard,” Darren said. "He swims two times a week, puts in a couple of rides, and a couple of runs.

"He's consistent and he enjoys it. He doesn't really have a weak leg. He seems to have an even keel over swimming, cycling and running.

"He enjoys other sports, and plays soccer in the winter, but he's chosen that pathway. He enjoys the travel and friendship with other squad members and he's looking forward to doing more in the next few years.”

For his efforts Jay has been voted February Junior Sportsperson of the Month.