2018 Group 1 Junior Rugby League grand finals

DESPERATE: The South Grafton Rebels U15s defence was the key to victory over the Ballina Seagulls on Saturday. Ebony Stansfield

RUGBY LEAGUE: Grand final glory was on the line at Yamba on the weekend when the Clarence Coast Magpies hosted the Group 1 Junior Rugby League grand finals for the first time in more than seven years.

The club celebrated the success of their juggernaut Under-12s team who extended their remarkable grand final winning streak to three, when one of the most dominant junior league teams scored a 20-18 win over Marist Brother Rams.

Also representing the club on grand final day were the Under-16s side that came up against the Casino Cougars in a hard-hitting clash. Despite the vocal home-ground support, the U16s went down 14-6.

In the U15s competition the South Grafton Rebels found the form that had been missing in their semi-final loss to Ballina when they ran in three unanswered tries to overcome the Seagulls 18-0.

Coach Rod Gallagher put the win down to the team's relentless defence, which held on despite numerous raids by the Seagulls close to their line.

"I think we held them up over the line four or five times then had to defend four or five line drop-outs, so the defence was unreal," Gallagher said.

"They got off to a good start and led 12-0 early, then the boys started making a few mistakes and they had to defend their mistakes, which they did.

"I'm very proud of all the boys."

Gallagher said his side's halves worked together to control the game, and with tries from Tyler Gaddes, Jamal Laurie and Tyrhys Brown, as well as three from three off the boot of Jordon Gallagher, the win was well deserved.

"What helped on the day was the support from a lot of Rebels supporters who made the trip to Yamba. It was great to see them do that," Gallagher said.