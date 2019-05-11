Juniors keep Grafton Tigers dream alive

AUSSIE RULES: The Grafton Tigers juniors are leading the way for the club this season, with the under-15s, under-13s and youth girls teams all recording big wins last weekend ahead of this weekend's clashes with Bellingen Bulldogs.

The Tigers are on top of the table in under-15s and youth girls, while the under-13s are sitting fifth out of 11 teams in their competition.

Tigers under-13s coach Aaron Vassallo said the club was pleased to see a growing number of kids interested in picking up a Sherrin in a rugby league dominated area.

"Most of our team are new to the sport itself and that's something that can encourage other kids to come and play,” he said. "Not one person who has come and had a go hasn't loved it.

Jasmin Vassallo looks to put in a kick for the Grafton Tigers under-13s side during a game at Bellingen. Lisa Watkins

"It's a great attitude to see in the young ones who have really taken to it, and you see a lot of them coming from families that traditionally have been rugby league supporters.

"I think the days are gone where the kids play the sports the parents played.

"Aussie rules is a great game and is a lot of fun for the juniors.”

Lilly Tough and Charly Baxter fight for the ball. Lisa Watkins

Grafton Tigers junior president Wayne Phillips said the juniors were keeping the dream alive.

"Hopefully these good numbers can help to rebuild the seniors in the years to come,” he said.

For more info on Grafton Tigers, visit www.aflnorthcoast. com.au/clubs/grafton-tigers