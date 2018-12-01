Juniors ready for representative cricket rivalry

OUT FOR GLORY: Clarence River Cricket Association under-12s team to take on Lower Clarence Cricket Association in the North Coast Cricket Council Interdistrict Competition.

OUT FOR GLORY: Clarence River Cricket Association under-12s team to take on Lower Clarence Cricket Association in the North Coast Cricket Council Interdistrict Competition. Contributed

REP CRICKET: Junior cricketers from across the Clarence Valley will continue the rivalry between upper and Lower Clarence this weekend when the Clarence River Junior Cricket Association hosts the Lower Clarence Cricket Association for the North Coast Cricket Council Inter-district Competition.

The under-12s, under-14s and under-16s teams will clash tomorrow at Ellem and Lower Fisher ovals for the third round of the competition.

Cricket NSW conference administrator Janet Grieve said teams from both associations would be keen to play this weekend.

"It's always fun to have the local derby between the two associations and I think the kids really look forward to it,” Grieve said.

"While we have been struggling a bit across the board with numbers in the under-16s teams, we've had good numbers in our other age groups which is good, so I think these things come in waves.

"That being said, all the players still looking forward to the games and so are all the coaches and everyone else and the kids are having fun so that's the main thing.”

The players also have the opportunity to impress the selectors, with North Coast Cricket to pick representative teams to go on tour in January.

"There will be a selection meeting on Monday night where kids will be invited to go away on tour, so making an impression on the weekend could go a long way towards getting picked to go on tour,” Grieve said.