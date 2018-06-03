Juniors take the stage before big derby day

IF YOU'RE looking for some footy action to warm you up before the big derby game, yesterday the kids took centre stage.

Clarence Coast Magpies took on Ballina at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday morning, with their under 12's putting in a strong showing.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Up river, playing in front of a good local crowd at McGuren Field, Grafton Ghosts took on Marist Brothers, and their under 13 side was just pipped when a late try gave Marist a tight win.

Photos View Photo Gallery

For all the information on the big derby game today, click here to find everything you'll need to know.