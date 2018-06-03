Menu
Grafton Ghosts under 13's against Marist Brothers at Frank McGuren Field
Grafton Ghosts under 13's against Marist Brothers at Frank McGuren Field Adam Hourigan
Rugby League

Juniors take the stage before big derby day

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Jun 2018 6:39 AM
IF YOU'RE looking for some footy action to warm you up before the big derby game, yesterday the kids took centre stage.

Clarence Coast Magpies took on Ballina at the Yamba Sports Complex on Saturday morning, with their under 12's putting in a strong showing.

Up river, playing in front of a good local crowd at McGuren Field, Grafton Ghosts took on Marist Brothers, and their under 13 side was just pipped when a late try gave Marist a tight win.

For all the information on the big derby game today, click here to find everything you'll need to know.

