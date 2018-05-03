JUNK MAIL: council can't decide if it's litter or legit

THREE TIMES: Peter Clements of Grafton - upset about amount of junk email despite signs.

THREE TIMES: Peter Clements of Grafton - upset about amount of junk email despite signs. Adam Hourigan

THE junk mail turning up in his letterbox or scattered around the front of his house is driving Grafton man Peter Clements to distraction.

He has placed three "No Junk Mail" signs at the front of his Breimba St house - two on his letterbox and a third plaque on the fence - but the deliveries keep coming.

Mr Clement's said he felt powerless to stop the unwanted deliveries, which he said amounted to litter. But his attempts to convince Clarence Valley Council the deliveries constitute littering have fallen on deaf ears.

"A ranger at the council told me if the pamphlets were all bundled up, then it couldn't be called littering," Mr Clements said.

The council environment, planning and community director Des Schroder said advertising material should not be left on council property outside homes or on private property unless the land owner gave permission.

"They can be a real problem, particularly in holiday areas, if they are left on nature strips," he said.

"They look untidy and can cause issues for our drainage networks. We've been fairly lenient in the past, but it is open to council to fine people who flout the regulations."

Section 144A of the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 defines advertising material as any paper product (including a leaflet, brochure or magazine), or other material thing, that contains advertising or promotional matter.

The EPA has a webpage with lists of what is deemed to be junk mail and what is not.

Local government rangers, the EPA, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Police can enforce littering laws.