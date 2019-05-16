Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Beel-Endycott with his partner Kamahla Baker.
James Beel-Endycott with his partner Kamahla Baker.
Crime

Jury considers murder verdict

16th May 2019 5:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JURY is considering its verdict in the trial of a Toowoomba man who is accused of a Gold Coast murder.

James Beel-Endycott was knifed in the chest near his left nipple on June 10, 2016 in front of his partner of four months Kamahla Baker.

Toowoomba man Shane Colin Duffy has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Beel-Endycott at Beaudesert and is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The jury has previously heard evidence that Mr Beel-Endycott and Mr Duffy were seen fighting on the night Mr Beel-Endycott was stabbed. - NewsRegional

court crime james beel-endycott shane colin duffy violence
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rockets share special day

    Rockets share special day

    Sport ROCKHAMPTON Stadium Nightclub Rockets men's basketballers Cameron Tragardh and Jonathon Shepherd were touched by some "magic'' yesterday.

    Behind the Sports Desk: S2E20

    premium_icon Behind the Sports Desk: S2E20

    Video SUBSCRIBER SNEAK PEEK: This week Pottsy is joined by new sport editor Mitchell...

    PM Jacaranda invite 'stroke of genius'

    premium_icon PM Jacaranda invite 'stroke of genius'

    News Dean of Grafton congratulates move despite challenges

    Champion galloper ruled out of 2019 July Carnival

    premium_icon Champion galloper ruled out of 2019 July Carnival

    Horses Reigning Kosciuszko winner Belflyer to miss the July Carnival