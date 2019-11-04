Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings.
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings. Angela Kelly
Council News

GUILTY: Jury returns verdict in Chris Loft case

Angela Kelly
by
4th Nov 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15pm   A jury has found Chris Loft guilty of misconduct. MORE TO COME.  

 

11am: THE trial against former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft entered its fifth day in the Hervey Bay District Court.

  Judge Gary Long completed his summary and the jury has retired to deliberate on Mr Loft's charge of misconduct in a public office.    

Jurors will need to wade through a lengthy file of email communications, evidence and video interview transcripts before deciding on a verdict.

More Stories

chris loft fccourt misconduct in relation to public office
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to vote for People's Choice Award

        Last chance to vote for People's Choice Award

        Sport TIME is running out to vote for the Grafton Shoppingworld People's Choice Award to be presented at the 2019 Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

        VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

        VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

        News Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week?

        Health district responds to hospital understaffing claims

        premium_icon Health district responds to hospital understaffing claims

        Health Health authorities say staffing levels constantly monitored

        Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        premium_icon Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        Horses One horse in particular is dividing opinion