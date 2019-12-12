Jury in Grafton jail murder trial retires to consider verdict

The jury in the trial of Shane Johnson, accused of the murder of Grafton jail inmate Ian Klum in 2010, has retired to consider its verdict.

The jury in the trial of Shane Johnson, accused of the murder of Grafton jail inmate Ian Klum in 2010, has retired to consider its verdict.

THE jury in the Supreme Court trial of a man accused of the murder of Grafton jail inmate Ian Klum has retired to consider its verdict.

The judge, Justice Geoffrey Bellew concluded his summary and instruction for the jury this morning.

Jurors ordered a complete transcript of the evidence to help them in their deliberations.

The trial of Shane Leslie Johnson, who pleaded not guilty to the murder of his cellmate in June, 2010, began on November 25.

Mr Klum, who was in prison for traffic offences, was taken from his cell in the early hours of June, 2010.

He was taken to Grafton Base Hospital, complaining of vertigo and severe headaches, where it was found he was suffering from a brain injury called a subdural haemorrhage.

He was transferred to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died four days later.

Mr Klum also had a number of injuries including cuts and bruises. Inmates testified they heard crashes and bangs coming from the cell ending with repeated cries for help.

The trial has heard evidence from prison inmates, prison officers, doctors, nurses, crime scene experts, DNA experts and forensic pathologists, who have attempted to discover if something happened in the cell 219 at Grafton jail, occupied by Mr Klum and Mr Johnson, that caused Mr Klum’s death.

Family of both Mr Johnson and Mr Klum have been at the courthouse for most days of the trial.