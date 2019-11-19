Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.
62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards. Nathan Edwards / Daily Telegraph
Crime

JURY OUT: Deliberations begin into alleged teacher murder

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Nov 2019 6:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE jury has begun deliberations into the alleged murder of Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards.

As the Coffs Harbour Supreme Court trial of John Wallace Edwards, who stands accused of murdering his estranged wife, draws to a close, Justice Robert Hulme has given his final directions to the jury.

Justice Hulme told the jury if they found the Crown had not proved the element of intent of murder or serious harm but had proved Mr Edwards' deliberate actions caused the death of Mrs Edwards, he could be found guilty of manslaughter and not guilty of murder.

He reminded the jury of the accused's son Joshua Edwards's evidence that Mr Edwards told him he and Mrs Edwards had "wrestled", threw her to the ground and she hit her head the night she was last seen alive.

Justice Hulme told the jury the Crown case was that version of events "understated" what happened. The defence case was Joshua's evidence was "so unreliable" the jury could not accept it.

In summarising the cases put forward by the prosecution and defence, Justice Hulme said it was a matter for the jury to decide the reliability of evidence including "second-hand" conversations divulged by witnesses.

He said it was not in dispute Mrs Edwards had not been seen alive by any known person after the night of March 14, 2015 or that she was a "well-regarded person" in her professional and personal life who was looking forward to a future with Billy Mills, with whom she was in a relationship.

"Whether the accused knew that and, if so, to what extent is a matter for you," Justice Hulme said.

He said the Crown's circumstantial case was not necessarily weak because of the lack of direct evidence.

"In order to satisfy you ­beyond reasonable doubt the Crown must persuade you Sharon Edwards is dead and the deliberate act or acts of the accused intended to kill her or at least cause her really serious bodily harm," he said.

Deliberations will resume on Wednesday. 

More Stories

Show More
clarence crime coffs harbour court supreme court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Creek fire at emergency warning

        FIRE UPDATE: Myall Creek fire at emergency warning

        News Find out everything you need to know about the current bushfire situation happening in and around the Clarence Valley region.

        Schools closed as smoke worsens

        Schools closed as smoke worsens

        News Public schools along the Lower Clarence are closing their doors due to poor air...

        Resident tells why she wore a life jacket to a fire

        premium_icon Resident tells why she wore a life jacket to a fire

        News Nymboida resident Liz Sarchette wore a life jacket while a massive fire ripped...

        Memories of the first Jacaranda dominated by dance

        premium_icon Memories of the first Jacaranda dominated by dance

        News People went ‘here, there and everywhere’ to spend time on dance floors across the...