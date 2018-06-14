Jury to consider if New Year's assault 'consensual'

Byron Shane Dolan has pleaded not guilty to assault and is undergoing trial in the Maroochydore District Court.

AN ARGUMENT about a damaged car is the focus of an assault trial after a man was left with memory loss and a missing tooth following a New Year's Day punch up.

Byron Shane Dolan has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm with the Maroochydore District Court trial expected to take two days.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark yesterday told the jury it's not contested that Mr Dolan caused injury to Liam Hahn.

Instead, they must determine whether the fight was "consensual".

Mr Hahn was the first alleged witness of seven to take the stand, and told the court he had consumed about 15 alcoholic drinks over the course of the celebrations on December 31, 2016.

He claimed he was talking to some friends on the front lawn of home nearby the one he was partying in when Mr Dolan approached him.

The next thing he said he remembered was being put into an ambulance and being covered in blood.

Mr Dolan's barrister put it to Mr Hahn that there had been an argument about a damaged car prior to the assault, but he said he couldn't recall that happening.

The trial will continue today.