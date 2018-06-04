Jury unable to reach verdict in Mackay child sex abuse trial

The jury was unable to reach either a unanimous or majority verdict.

Luke Mortimer

EXCLUSIVE: A second jury has failed to reach a verdict on whether a Mackay dad sexually abused his daughter when she was a child.

The man's trial started in the District Court in Mackay last Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to committing an indecent act on a child under 12.

It allegedly occurred sometime between March, 1997 and July, 2000.

In the court, Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence alleged the woman, who's now aged in her 20s, had endured repeated sexual abuse by her father in the family home as a child.

The prosecutor specifically pointed to one alleged incident, inside a toilet in the family home while the girl's mother was in another room.

"He took her by the hand and led her to the family toilet, he shut the toilet door, put the lid down on the toilet and sat her on it," she said.

"It's at that point he exposed his penis to her and asked her to lick it... he made a comment something along the lines of, 'like a lollipop'."

Ms Lawrence told a jury of six men and six woman the father had molested his daughter from the time she was aged about three or four-years-old until she was 12.

However, the man was only on trial in regards to the alleged bathroom incident.

The woman who originally made the accusations said she was unable to remember more specific occasions or dates.

When he gave evidence, the man strongly denied the allegations against him, repeatedly refuting any abuse towards his daughter.

The jury was sent out by Judge Ian Dearden for deliberations on Thursday morning, at 10.35am.

But on Friday morning, the jury returned and informed Mr Dearden it had been unable to reach a unanimous decision.

The judge ordered the jury to try again to get a majority decision, involving the consensus of 11 of 12 jurors.

However, the jury returned again later in the day, unable to reach a verdict, and was discharged.

Prosecutors could attempt a third trial at a later date.