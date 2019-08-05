Menu
Pets & Animals

‘Just adorable’: Koala joey named Australia’s cutest

by JEREMY PIERCE
5th Aug 2019 11:36 AM
SHE'S the cutest koala you've ever seen - fur real.

Tallow from Paradise Country on the Gold Coast has been named Australia's cutest koala joey after an exhaustive search by Tourism Australia.

After accepting submissions from photographers and wildlife parks across Australia, Tourism Australia put 13 finalists to a public vote attracting more than 1 million entries.

Paradise Country Curator of Wildlife Deane Jones said Tallow's win was wonderful recognition for the successful koala breeding program at the park.

Eight-month-old koala joey Tallow from the Gold Coast has been crowned the country’s cutest. Picture: Tourism Australia
"While we think all of our koalas are cute, Tallow now has the title of officially being Australia's cutest koala joey, which is a pretty big deal in the koala world," he said.

"Tallow has a special place in the hearts of everyone at Paradise County as she was the fiftieth joey born and raised at the park. She is such an adorable joey and her personality is really starting to develop as she spends more and more time out of mum's pouch.

"In addition to being named 'Australia's cutest joey', Tallow also has the important task of playing a vital role in raising awareness and conservation efforts for her wild counterparts through the Save a Mate Conservation Program at Paradise Country."

Tallow was the fifth joey born and raised at Paradise Country on the Gold Coast. Picture: Tourism Australia
Tourism Australia's global social media manager Nick Henderson said the competition had been an overwhelming success.

"Not only does it give our followers an opportunity to enjoy their cuteness, but importantly it allows us to showcase local tourism operators from all around Australia and provide them with exposure to our millions of followers," he said.

