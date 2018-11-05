JUST DO IT: The test that could save 120 lives

Angela Clark of Grafton, talks about how her breast cancer detection from a mammogram saved her life.

AS MANY as 120 women in Northern NSW have breast cancer but don't know it, and Grafton's Angela Clark admits that for a while she was one of them.

"It was just one of those things that I always thought I really should do, but when the breast bus was in town, I was away or just put it off,” she said.

According to data, released by the Cancer Institute NSW 18,693 women aged 50 to 74 in Northern NSW are either overdue for a mammogram or have never had one.

"I'd had others, but there was no history of breast cancer in the family and I just hadn't made it a priority.”

Thankfully for Ms Clark, in 2011 after insistence from other friends she made the time, and said straight away she knew something was wrong.

"I had the mammogram and I could tell by their faces that something wasn't right,” she said. "I went in at lunchtime and didn't come out until 5pm.”

The news was bad, with a stage three cancer diagnosed, and her GP said although he could feel the large tumour it after the diagnosis, it was something even he would've never found by regular diagnosis.

"I was operated on in Brisbane within 10 days, and then after healing had chemo for three months and then radiation,” she said.

Cancer-free now for the past seven years, she said that the statistics were a surprise, and said she encouraged everyone to just get it down.

"I think it's better to do it, and while having a mammogram isn't a glorious experience... it's a better alternative than not knowing.

"It definitely saved my life.”

BreastScreen NSW North Coast Director, Jane Walsh, said she hopes the data will encourage all women aged 50 to 74 to have a potentially life-saving mammogram and make simple lifestyle changes to reduce their breast cancer risk.

"Encouragingly, overall screening numbers across the state are on the rise, which shows our lifesaving message is getting across,” Jane said.

"However, each year 950 women in NSW die from breast cancer and our data shows 18,693 women locally are not attending their recommended two-yearly mammograms.

"Women tend to have a perception breast cancer is common, but don't think it will happen to them. That's why it can be easy to forget to schedule a mammogram or not make it a priority.

"Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer before it can be seen or felt, which allows for less invasive treatment and better recovery. They're also free of charge,” Jane said.

Ms Clark said she was grateful for the support she felt while undergoing her treatment, and joined the local Grafton Breast Cancer Support Group.

"It sounds funny but I've made some wonderful friends through that group, and we try to raise money to do what we can for the oncology people at the hospital,” she said.

"It's nice to feel like you're doing something for that community.”

The group meet on the first Friday of the month at the South Grafton District Ex Servicemen's Club.