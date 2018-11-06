Menu
Better get out the air conditioner. It’s going to be a sticky one.
Just how hot will the Clarence get? Here's a guide

Jenna Thompson
6th Nov 2018 7:36 AM

Prepare your fans and air conditioners because it's going to be a sticky one!

Grafton, Copmanhurst, Waterview Heights, and Glenugie areas will see a top of 37 degrees at around 2pm today with a very slow drop in temperature as we get into the evening.

Maclean will get to a top of 35 degrees at around 5pm and still maintain heat, like many neighbourhoods, until 11pm tonight with 28 degrees expected.

According to the BOM, we can expect to see a thunderstorm with showers at around 2pm this afternoon, followed by another shower at 11pm tonight.

Yamba residents will experience a maximum of 27 degrees from around 11am through to 5pm, however they won't enjoy the relief of tonight's expected shower.

 

GRAFTON
11am - 31 degrees
2pm - 37 degrees
5pm - 36 degrees
8pm - 30 degrees
11pm - 29 degrees

 

YAMBA
11am - 27 degrees
2pm - 27 degrees
5pm - 26 degrees
8pm - 29 degrees
11pm - 29 degrees

 

ASHBY
11am - 29 degrees
2pm - 34 degrees
5pm - 35 degrees
8pm - 30 degrees
11pm - 28 degrees

 

LAWRENCE
11am - 30 degrees
2pm - 35 degrees
5pm - 36 degrees
8pm - 31 degrees
11pm - 29 degrees

