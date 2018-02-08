Just Imagine has hit top form

GDSC F&M HCP: From being nearly sold by her owners to now placing in either second or third in more than a third of starts, Just Imagine is thriving.

Trainer Julie Hodder, who has worked with the six-year-old mare since she was a foal, said she certainly ran a hell of a race.

"She consistently runs good races every time... she doesn't seem to win but, consistently makes money,” Hodder said.

Her last start, in Grafton last Saturday, was a drop in class, which worked in her favour, running a narrow second in the dying stages.

Matt Paget was chosen on that occasion and he will jockey the mare again for the Restaurant 24Sixty @ the GDSC F&M Class 1 Handicap 1206m.

Hodder said Paget had been working with her for the past two weeks but, he also rode her in Lismore last year.

"She wasn't fighting any form and was a good run at Lismore,” Hodder said.

She said the conditions were perfect for Just Imagine, with a bit more ground so the 1200 will suit.

Just Imagine is described as a trickster as she went off the ball for a while, leading to her nearly being sold.

"Suddenly she came good, and now consistently runs good races. In the beginning of the career a couple of bad places ruined her confidence but last year she came good again.”

She has gotten a handy draw in barrier four and Hodder said she is elated about this.

"She will jump and put herself in the race,” she said.

"I hope she wins.”