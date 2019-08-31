Just Imagine in with fight on firm track

LOOKING GOOD: Strapper Sarah Kay with Just Imagine ahead of the mare's race in Grafton this afternoon.

LOOKING GOOD: Strapper Sarah Kay with Just Imagine ahead of the mare's race in Grafton this afternoon. Adam Hourigan

CLASS 3 HCP: Just Imagine may not always rake in the big bucks, but Julie Hodder's "pocket money horse" is a hit in the stables.

The eight-year-old will give it her all this weekend in the Clarence Earthmoving/Fuller's Bus Service Class 3 Handicap (1408m), but without rain to soften the track she will have to put up a fight.

"She's getting older, so she doesn't like the hard surfaces as much any more. Their joints get old and they like to have a softer track," Hodder said.

A dry track for the mare's previous two starts held her back but coming off a win earlier this month at Coffs Harbour, Hodder and jockey Matthew Paget are in with a fighting chance.

"I expect her to race well. Matthew and her have a good affinity. He knows the horse," she said.

"She's just a tough little thing, she's had all these starts but been in the first five 37 times in 53."

Just Imagine will jump from barrier nine but Hodder has no reservations horse and jockey will use the 1400m distance to "sort themselves out".

"She begins well enough to get in a good position early," she said.

Just Imagine runs at 3.26pm.