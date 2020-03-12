Just like Survivor - without the doublecrossing

HAVE you always wanted the Survivor experience but were put off by the mosquitoes, lack of food and doublecrossing?

Then look no further than the Young Farmers Challenge at the 2020 Grafton Show.

Event organiser and 2019 Grafton Showgirl, Courtney King, is hoping to involve more local businesses and sporting teams and is calling on people to test themselves on the first weekend in May.

Ms King said the event was like a country version of the TV show Survivor, incorporating a series of timed challenges with a distinctly agricultural theme.

And anyone could be involved – even if you had no farming experience.

Some of the challenges included popping balloons with a whip and carrying bales of hay – something she assured people was harder than it sounded.

“It doesn’t seem hard but from experience – it is,” she said.

“I think the term farmer throws people off, this is about teamwork and is for anyone.

“Teams of four will compete in loosely farm-based challenges, but it won’t involve moving livestock.”

2019 Grafton Showgirl Courtney King with special guest, ABC Radio host Phil Dudman.

The event has a long history in agricultural shows countrywide with the best teams going on to compete in state titles.

But Ms King said the Grafton event was about getting people together and building “community spirit”.

Ms King had fond memories of being part of the show form a young age and said it was important people got behind the event to ensure its long term viability.

“I am really passionate about the show and wanted to do something to get younger people involved,” she said.

“Particularly people between 18 and 30 who might not think there is something there for them.”

“I think agricultural shows are really important and young people need to be involved so they don’t disappear.”

Entrants must be at least 18-years-old and for more information or to register a team contact Courtney King at courtneyking123@hotmail.com.