Justice for victim four decades after sexual assault

A FORMER Australian sports representative has been jailed after admitting he sexually assaulted his wife's little sister for almost a decade.

The girl was aged seven when the man, then in his late 20s, began his offending.

Ipswich District Court heard the man later found God, changed his lifestyle, and confessed to his wife about his behaviour.

The family chose not to report the abuse, but dealt with it together, keeping the perpetrator away from the then-teenage girl.

Nearly four decades later, the woman still suffered from what happened to her as a child and went to police.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said the offences began in the 1970s when the man was dating the girl's older sister. His offences continued after he was married in various places including Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

The man, now aged 66, pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault to a girl aged under 12; 10 counts of indecent treatment of a girl aged under 14; carnal knowledge against the order of nature; and four counts of indecent treatment of a girl under 16.

The man confessed to his wife in 1982.

Defence barrister Christopher O'Meara said the man had suffered remorse and self-loathing.

Mr O'Meara said the man was in partial remission from cancer and would find jail time difficult.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the victim impact statement from the woman revealed that the sexual assaults and her family's lack of response had greatly troubled her.

The man was sentenced to 3 ½ years' jail for the carnal knowledge offence, and to two years' jail (concurrent) on other offences.

He will spend seven months in jail before being released on parole.