Justify, with jockey Mike Smith on board, crosses the finish line ahead of Gronkowski to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown. Pic: AP
Horses

Justify an ‘immortal’ after Triple Crown win

by AP
10th Jun 2018 11:47 AM

JUSTIFY won the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday to become just the 13th horse to capture US flat-racing's Triple Crown.

By adding the Belmont to his Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes victories, Justify made Bob Baffert just the second trainer to saddle two Triple Crown winners.

With his front-running win, Justify became thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown winner.

Three years ago American Pharoah had ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought with his win in 2015.

It was the second Triple Crown for trainer Baffert and the first for jockey Mike Smith. Gronkowski finished second in the 2400m race.

Justify, ridden Mike Smith, leads the field at the end of the back straight at Belmont Park. Pic: AP
Hofburg was third in the thrilling race which saw Justify challenged at the top of the straight in front of 90,000 screaming fans.

 

