How Justin Bieber made a move on my 'missus'
Celebrity

Justin Bieber rejected by Aussie ace’s girl

18th Aug 2018 5:06 AM

AS a pop megastar, Justin Bieber is used to getting what he wants.

But the Canadian had to settle for second best when he made a pass at Supercars driver David Reynolds' girlfriend.

Reigning Bathurst champion Reynolds, the self-confessed "captain of the batting-above-your-average team" openly admits he's a Holden, while his girlfriend, model Tahan Lew-Fatt, "is a Ferrari".

Supercars driver David Reynolds and girlfriend Tahan Lew-Fatt.
Supercars driver David Reynolds and girlfriend Tahan Lew-Fatt.

Watch David Reynolds recount the time Justin Bieber made a pass at his girlfriend in the video at the top of this page.

The pair met while Tahan worked as a grid girl, and Reynolds says it's not only the rest of the grid who give him grief over their relationship, recounting the story of Justin Bieber having a crack at his girlfriend.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph at a Supercars event to promote the SuperCheap Auto Bathurst 1000, Reynolds said: "He (Bieber) Facetimed my missus. I don't know how he ended up on her phone, but it was really awkward".

 

Tahan Lew-Fatt modelling.
Tahan Lew-Fatt modelling.

 

The happy couple.
The happy couple.

"They were talking for maybe a minute, that was it."

Bieber, now engaged to model Hailey Baldwin, invited Lew-Fatt to his Melbourne concert, an offer she refused.

Reynolds 1, Bieber 0.

Unlucky, Biebs.

