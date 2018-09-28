It’s time to pay for ‘your’ ABC

Former ABC Chairman Justin Milne returns to his home in Sydney after resigning as chairman of ABC. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Former ABC Chairman Justin Milne returns to his home in Sydney after resigning as chairman of ABC. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

IN the furore over the ABC, the opinions of one group that matters have been largely ignored.

Smashed between the politicians and the arrogant staff, we the viewers and the listeners have hardly had a look in.

We know and accept the ABC has always had a leftwing tinge. Has it ever been any different with the creative classes?

In recent decades however, we the viewers have watched the corporation slide further and further to the left, with news and current affairs shows championing the ALP, the unions, the Greens and every dumb "progressive" cause going.

Along the way, the ABC does its darnedest to ridicule conservatives, especially people of faith.

The ABC has to be seen as independent.

We the people are wondering when the journalists at the ABC are going to get off their high horses and start reporting the news impartially, without leftwing bias or spin, and without pumping up fake scandals in attempt to embarrass conservatives.

ABC chairman Justin Milne had to go, although a lot of what he said about perceived bias and errors made sense to me.

Throughout this "firestorm:" some staff (not all) have been acting like they own the joint. They don't.

They are just the hired help and its time they got off their high horses and got back to their core business of reporting the news impartially as their charted demands.

And the corporation can no longer demand taxpayer welfare to the tune of a billion dollars every year.

It's time to introduce a pay-per-view system for some ABC content. Despite the political bias there are still some wonderful programs on the ABC that I would happily pay for, just as I pay a small fee for Foxtel of Netflix.

Those who love shows like Q & A can pay for them. Those who don't need not. That is only fair.