Justin Timberlake dated a Spice Girl, but which one. Picture: FS/MPI/Capital Pictures/MEGA
Music

Timberlake’s secret Spice Girl tryst

by Staff writers
2nd May 2018 6:47 AM

POP superstar Justin Timberlake has revealed he once had a fling with a Spice Girl, but he wouldn't say which one.

Appearing on the Ellen show in the US overnight, Timberlake and his 'NSYNC

band mates Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and JC Chasez, seemingly revealed that he had romanced a member of the Spice Girls.

Justin Timberlake made a frank admission on the Ellen show. Picture: YouTube
Timberlake's admission came during a game of "Never Have I Ever" in which the band answered a series of personal questions - including whether they had been with someone twice their age, hooked up on a tour bus, hooked up to an 'NSYNC song, hooked up with a fan, or dated someone who another band member dated.

When asked if any had gone out with a Spice Girl, Timberlake - with some encouragement from DeGeneres - said, "I Have."

 

Though Timberlake, who is now married to Jessica Biel, wouldn't reveal which Spice Girl it was, it didn't take social media long to figure it out.

Indeed, an old TV interview with Emma Bunton may reveal the answer.

"You had a one nighter with him, is that right?" British TV host Jonathan Ross asked Bunton, in a 2004 interview.

 

"Jonathan!" she scolded him. Ross quickly shot back: "I heard this to be true."

"We hung out and partied a bit and he was very sweet," admitted Bunton. "He spoke about this first, 'cause otherwise I would not have said a word. He's very sweet."

’NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame overnight. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
