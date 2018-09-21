Cuoco: Cast ‘hysterical’ at show ending

Actress Kaley Cuoco says The Big Bang Theory cast were gutted by the show ending. Picture: Supplied

KALEY Cuoco has revealed that The Big Bang Theory cast were gutted when Jim Parson's decision to quit the show meant the series would end.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon she described what it was like when the cast was told the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history would indeed be ending.

"It was definitely tough," Cuoco said. "There was not a dry eye in the room, a lot of hysterical sobs."

"It's been a long run and we've been very grateful, but it's time to move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking, but it would have been heartbreaking no matter when," she said.

Cast (L-R) Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar from The Big Bang Theory. Picture: Supplied



Cuoco was also asked what she wanted to see happen in the show's final season.

"I would like the elevator to get fixed," she said to laughs.

"I mean, the stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as the seasons have gone on. Seasons 1 and 2, we're running up there. Now, it's Season 12, we're all a little bit older, a little more difficulty getting up those steps, so now I'd like the elevator to work."

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook. Picture: Getty

Cuoco, 32, will earn almost $US1 million an episode for the The Big Bang Theory's 12th and final season.