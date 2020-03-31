Kalki Moon goes back to their origins with new merch

BACK before coronavirus was a worry, businesses were making plans as normal and for Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser, that meant designing their Easter line.

Now, even though there is uncertainty, the lines are still going ahead, with a range of shirts, hoodies and bar runners soon to be up for grabs.

Mr Prosser said they were excited to showcase their new designs featuring a newly made logo designed by Chris Costa.

Kalki Moon's new design for its merchandise designed by Chris Costa.

"We are pretty proud of the story of how we started so we thought we would put it on the shirt and make it our new design," Mr Prosser said.

Kalki Moon is frequently referenced as being born out of the Bundaberg cane fields, partially because the name came from the sight of the full moon rising over the cane fields in Kalkie.

The designs will be online throughout the week and will continue to be sold throughout the year as a branding addition.

The designs are also available at the cellar door.

The timing seems fitting as Kalki Moon celebrated their third birthday on Wednesday.

Despite the cancellation of their birthday party, which was due to be held on Saturday, they still celebrated the momentous occasion by using their new custom-made pot.

Given the name after his late grandmother, Mr Prosser said "Marie" would hold 1000 litres and they were able to do the first gin run with her on their birthday.