Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Kalyn Ponga suffers a hamstring tear.
Rugby League

Hamstrung Ponga out of final Origin

1st Jul 2018 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KALYN Ponga is out of Origin III after suffering a hamstring injury in Newcastle's big loss to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

"The nib Newcastle Knights fullback has suffered a lateral hamstring strain," the Knights revealed on Sunday.

"The grade 1+ injury will keep Ponga sidelined for 3-4 weeks.

 

Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.
Kalyn Ponga comes from the field with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, hooker Slade Griffin's season is over. He has ruptured an ACL for a fourth time.

"The No.9 has suffered multiple ruptures to ligaments in his knee," the Knights said.

"The injury to Griffin includes a ruptured ACL graft, ruptured lateral ligament and torn lateral meniscus.

"He will undergo an ACL reconstruction in the coming weeks.

"Griffin will undergo 9-12 months of rehab."

Related Items

Show More
kalyn ponga maroons newcastle knights nrl2018 state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Four injured in serious single vehicle crash near Nana Glen

    Four injured in serious single vehicle crash near Nana Glen

    News The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a serious single motor vehicle collision near Nana Glen.

    • 1st Jul 2018 2:45 PM
    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

    News State-wide amesty begins today

    Firies longtime commitment to community

    premium_icon Firies longtime commitment to community

    News RFS volunteers recognised for long service

    Grace following her art dreams

    premium_icon Grace following her art dreams

    News Aspiring Woodford Island artist taken plunge into professional world

    Local Partners