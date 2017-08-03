22°
Kane Douglas: The forgotten son of Australian rugby

Christy Doran | 3rd Aug 2017 11:30 AM
Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.
Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

RUGBY UNION: IT'S 4pm on a crystal clear day in Newcastle and the Wallabies are coming to the end of another brutal training session.

The sweat is rolling off the players' faces profusely, such is the intensity of the work.

The under-siege Wallabies forwards have gone straight from a weights session run by former All Black Brad Thorn, to an hour-long scrummaging session headed by Argentine scrum guru Maro Ledesma.

Frustrated by the state of rugby in the country, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has been slogging his troops since the end of the Super Rugby season to get them into the shape for the Bledisloe Cup.

Not a second can be wasted.

Time is of the essence after one of the darkest years in Australian rugby history - on the back of 14 years of agony against the All Blacks

Players young and old are being stretched to the point of breaking.

Even Cheika himself is getting stuck into the drills he's asking his players to do, wrestling with Rob Simmons and not taking a backwards step either.

And recalled Wallaby lock Kane Douglas is loving it.

Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas, his daughter Chloe and father Chris during the naming of the Kane Douglas Rugby Field at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017.
Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas, his daughter Chloe and father Chris during the naming of the Kane Douglas Rugby Field at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017.

"Ah, it's great,” the 27-year-old Yamba junior says after making his way to the sideline to quickly refuel before another hour-long fitness session starts in a few moments.

"It feels like there's a million coaches and a million trainers here that you can ask different questions, and there's a lot of different experiences from Brad Thorn to Mick Byrne.

"It's a great environment.

"We've been egging each other on to keep going harder.

"We just finished some weights, finished some scrums, a bit of learning and tough grunt work in the middle, but it's great to be back in this environment.”

Eighteen months ago, the second-rower was starting for the Wallabies in a Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks.

A knee injury ended his afternoon early at Twickenham on the final day in November and it's been an uphill battle ever since for one of the hard men of Australian rugby.

Now he's on the road to redemption after missing the June internationals following his fall from grace with the Queensland Reds, where he was dropped from the matchday squad altogether.

In recent months old dogs have made way for young bucks at the Reds; not that Douglas took issue with that, it's not his style to complain.

"Obviously I'd have loved to be out there and I think I'm good enough to be out there, but at the same time I have been pretty impressed with how those young blokes have been going,” Douglas said pragmatically of his younger club teammates Izack Rodda and Lukhan Tui.

Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas with friends at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017.
Australian Wallaby Kane Douglas with friends at the Yamba Buccaneers home ground on Saturday, 20th May 2017.

"It's good to have depth and numbers around in that position, but at the same time you want to be playing.

"And I knew I'd be no chance to be playing for the Wallabies if I wasn't getting picked for the Reds.

"You can't have excuses.

"If you're not playing, you've got to use Tuesdays as your game at training and go as hard as you can and hopefully the coach goes 'Ah, he's having a crack' and you get picked.”

Slowly but surely Douglas made his way back into the Reds squad by the end of the season and Cheika didn't hesitate in recalling him to the national squad.

Cheika is loyal to a fault, but he knows what Douglas is capable of.

The rugged lock made his debut for the Waratahs in 2010, but it wasn't until Cheika arrived at the Super Rugby franchise that Douglas started to fulfil the potential that many saw in him.

In 2014, Douglas was one of the premier tight-five forwards in the competition and he played a pivotal role in the Waratahs breaking their Super Rugby drought.

But right as he was reaching the peak of his powers, Douglas signed with Irish club Leinster.

It was a move that caught many by surprise and within a year, he was searching for a home back in Australia.

"I liked the fact that I went,” Douglas said.

"I probably did miss the Wallabies a bit.

"You see the Irish boys go and play for Ireland and I couldn't do that.

"I'm not sure if I did pick the right time, but hindsight's funny.”

It's now been three years since the Australian public have seen the best of Douglas.

He managed just three Super Rugby matches in 2016 because of his knee injury and while playing 11 this season, he spent the least average amount of time (53 minutes) on the park since his debut season.

There's little doubt that the injury has taken its toll.

Once again, Douglas doesn't want to use his misfortune as an excuse for his performance.

Australia's Kane Douglas is taken from the field injured during the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Australia's Kane Douglas is taken from the field injured during the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015.

But in news that bodes well for him and the Wallabies moving forward, the 31-Test forward says he still feels his best rugby days are in front of him.

"Obviously I was out for a fair while and sometimes it takes a while to get back into things you haven't done for a while,” he said.

"But I hate using excuses, I know I have some work to do to get back to where I want to be.

"I did feel good at the World Cup, but I've still got some better footy in me that maybe I've never played.

"I just need to keep pushing myself, working on a few things and put my hands up more than I have this season.

"I've missed a few games for the Reds - where I didn't get picked - I obviously didn't make the June internationals, so it makes you want it, not being involved

"It makes you want to work harder and I've been trying to do that and I'm hoping to keep doing that over the next few weeks and when the squad gets cut again, hopefully I've done enough to stay around.”

Douglas will likely compete with his Reds teammate, Rob Simmons, for the final second-row spot in the Rugby Championship.

Young locks Adam Coleman and Rory Arnold have formed an abrasive, physical and very good combination, while Brumbies captain Sam Carter was also used in June after significant improvements in his ball carrying.

Whether he makes Cheika's trimmed-down squad - which is expected to be announced on Friday - Douglas wants to stay in Australian rugby until at least 2019 and is targeting the World Cup in Japan before another potential move overseas.

- Source: Fox Sports

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  australian wallabies kane douglas rugby union world challenge yamba buccaneers

