Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people suffered only cuts, while a 54-year-old woman suffered a
Two people suffered only cuts, while a 54-year-old woman suffered a "significant chest injury" Ben Turnbull
Environment

Three people injured in kangaroo attack

by Jacob Miley
14th Oct 2018 8:25 AM

A KANGAROO has attacked three people on the southern Darling Downs, leaving one of them with a "significant" chest injury.

Paramedics were called to Ayers Rock Rd at Cypress Gardens, southwest of Toowoomba, early Saturday evening after reports of the kangaroo assault.

Two people suffered only cuts, while a 54-year-old woman suffered a "significant chest injury", a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

She was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

The other two, whose age and gender were not known, were taken to Millmerran Hospital.

The spokesman said the kangaroo had run off by the time paramedics had arrived.

It is not known what the trio were doing at the time of the attack.

A woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with a significant chest injury.
A woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with a significant chest injury.

Related Items

darling downs editors picks injuries kangaroo kangaroo attack

Top Stories

    TOP OF THE TREE: Storms hit us hard last year

    premium_icon TOP OF THE TREE: Storms hit us hard last year

    Weather Two large storm events lead to Grafton being top of the tree for storm damage last year

    Hyeronimus, the bush's King of the Mountain

    premium_icon Hyeronimus, the bush's King of the Mountain

    Horses A FRIENDHSHIP forged on the track comes full circle.

    Braving the rain for autism

    Braving the rain for autism

    News Local Paws Walk for Autism goes ahead

    We're in for a gloomy weekend

    We're in for a gloomy weekend

    Weather How much rain have you had?

    Local Partners