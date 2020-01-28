Kangaroo Island inferno watched closely

The Althorpe Island lighthouse and support buildings and the view over Investigator Strait. The island is 7km from southern Yorke Peninsula.

The Althorpe Island lighthouse and support buildings and the view over Investigator Strait. The island is 7km from southern Yorke Peninsula.

IF NOT for a visit back in August, the house Tina Cinzio and her late husband, Davide, built on Kangaroo Island may have been lost.

The cyprus-pine log cabin built near Kelly Hill caves in the 1990s holds a special place in Ms Cinzio’s heart and at the height of the bushfire crisis on Kangaroo Island she received terrible news.

“I was watching and listening (to the events unfolding) and we knew the winds that were happening and (the fire) was heading towards the property,” she said.

“I heard the house had burned down and it was just so devastating because it had been my husband’s dream to build a home.”

But a few days later the Ms Cinzio, who now lives in Grafton called again and felt great relief when she was told the complete opposite – the house had survived the bushfire.

Ms Cinzio said the blaze stopped at a rock wall the couple had built 20m from the house and if not for two weeks spent cleaning up the overgrown gardens in August, the damage could have been much worse.

The situation was made all the more incredible given Ms Conzio no longer owned the house and had only offered to spend time cleaning up as a favour to the new owners in ­return for an opportunity to spend time there.

“I contacted them and said I am coming back to the island – I am happy to do any amount of work,” she said.

“Because I had cleared up the shrubs and everything on the ground, it all stopped to where it was cleared and everything else was burned.

“Had that not been cleaned up it would have gone for sure.”

How the Cinzio family came to be on the island was similarly serendipitous, with a chain of events starting in Adelaide in the late 1980s when Mr Cinzio, an electrician, was tired of the trade.

Emily Wiblen and Tina Cinzio

The couple set out to find something “alternative” and when she discovered an advertisement for a lighthouse keeper on Althorpe Island she thought “wow, this looks too good to be true”.

“We flew out for a six-week trial period and that lasted four years,” Ms Cinzio said.

During that time the couple were responsible for taking weather readings and maintaining the lighthouse, with only migratory birds, seals and the odd visitor to keep them company.

That was until they started a family, with Ms Cinzio having to leave the island twice to give birth to daughter Emily and son Joshua.

“I loved it,” she said.

“And David grew to love it and the kids never talked about other children, that was their life.”

By the time the kids were school aged, the family had moved to nearby Neptune Island to manage the lighthouse there and daughter Emily Wiblen remembered it fondly.

If they weren’t out shark sighting with scientists they spent time jumping over rocks and chasing animals, being careful not to fall down a crevasse.

While Ms Wiblen recounted enjoying the opportunity to meet scientists and passing seafarers, it was her brother Josh who was eager to invite visitors to “come and have a cup of tea”.

“We didn’t know any different but Josh was a real chatterbox,” she said.

“Anyone who came on the island, he would drag them up to the house.”

Eventually automation led to lighthouse-keeper positions on tiny islands becoming more and more scarce and the couple were offered an opportunity that meant they didn’t stray too far from their roles.

The family moved to Kangaroo Island where they had since bought land and built their log cabin home and this time their work with lighthouses was a little less isolating.

As guides managing the Cape Borda lighthouse, the family settled into (bigger) island life, producing honey and marron on their 80 acre property.

Ms Wiblen reflected on working in the tourist centre which has now been burned down along with other tourism infrastructure and much of Flinders Chase National Park.

“Tourism will be badly affected and that is what the majority of people rely on, that and farming.”

So having now settled in a regional city, would they go back to island life?

“I would,” they remark, almost simultaneously.